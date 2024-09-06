Eagles Elevate OL Nick Gates & TE E.J. Jenkins From PS

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they elevated TE E.J. Jenkins and OL Nick Gates from the practice squad to the active roster.

Gates provides some depth for Philadelphia’s interior line going into tonight’s game against the Packers. Both players should be candidates to drop back down to their practice squad following this week’s action.

Gates, 28, wound up signing on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New York and has managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first two seasons.

He later signed a two-year, $6.825 million extension with New York in August of 2020 and started all 16 games for the Giants at center. He restructured his deal with the team after suffering a severe leg fracture in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

The Commanders signed him to a three-year, $16.5 million deal in March of last year before releasing him in March of 2024 to create $333,332 in cap space and $5,323,334 in dead money. He caught on with the Eagles in July and re-signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Gates appeared in 13 games for Washington and made 10 starts at center.