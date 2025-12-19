Eagles Elevate Two Players From PS For Week 16

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they elevated TE E.J. Jenkins and DB Brandon Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster for Saturday’s Week 16 game.

We have elevated TE E.J. Jenkins and DB Brandon Johnson for tomorrow's game.

Jenkins, 27, attended South Carolina and Georgia Tech before going undrafted in 2023.

He caught on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent before being among the team’s final roster cuts and joining the Eagles’ practice squad.

After being let go by Philadelphia’s practice squad, Jenkins caught on with the Raiders before signing a futures deal with the Eagles for another stint with the team. He’s bounced on and off their practice squad the last two years.

In 2024, Jenkins has appeared in three games for the Eagles but has not recorded any statistics.