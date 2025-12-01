Eagles Exec Dave Caldwell Joining University Of Florida As GM

Per Jeff Darlington, the University of Florida is hiring Eagles executive and former Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell as their GM of football operations.

Darlington adds Florida is intrigued with Caldwell’s understanding of cap management and “new-aged scouting” that they feel will translate well to the new era of college football. He could be introduced as early as Monday with new Florida HC Jon Sumrall.

Caldwell, 51, began his career as a scouting assistant for the Panthers back in 1996. He later worked for the Colts before the Falcons hired him as their director of college scouting in 2008.

After five years in Atlanta, Caldwell was hired by the Jaguars as their GM for the 2013 season. He lasted eight seasons in Jacksonville before being fired in 2020.

Philadelphia hired Caldwell as a personnel executive in 2021 and moved him into a senior personnel director and advisor to the general manager role ahead of the 2022 season. He won his second Super Bowl last season after getting his first with the Colts in 2006.

During his eight seasons in Jacksonville, Caldwell’s teams produced a record of 37-86 (30.01 percent) and one playoff appearance.