Eagles Had Second OC Interview With Former Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard

Jordan Schultz reports the Eagles had a second interview with former Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard for their OC vacancy on Wednesday.

Schultz mentions this was an in-person interview in Philadelphia, and he says Grizzard is viewed as a strong candidate for the opening.

Here’s an updated list of candidate for the Eagles’ OC role:

Finalists:

Former Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard (Interviewed)

Candidates:

Former Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed) Falcons OC Zac Robinson (Buccaneers) LSU OC Charlie Weis Jr (Withdrawn) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Lions) Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter (Interviewed) Dolphins Pass Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik (Dolphins) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Titans) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury Bears OC Declan Doyle (Withdrawn) Former Dolphins OC Frank Smith (Interviewed) Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson (Scheduled) Packers QB coach Sean Mannion (Interviewed)

Grizzard, 35, hails from Lizard Lick, North Carolina, and began his coaching career at Yale and Duke as an assistant.

He moved up to the NFL, joining the Dolphins in 2017 as an offensive quality control coach and also had a stint as the team’s WR coach.

Grizzard joined the Buccaneers in 2024 in his first job as a passing game coordinator and was promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2025 season before being let go after the year.

In 2025, the Buccaneers ranked No. 18 in scoring and No. 21 in total offense, incuding No. 21 in rushing and No. 20 in passing.