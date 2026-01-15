Eagles Have ‘Poked Around’ Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis Jr. For OC Opening

Pat Leonard reports the Eagles have “poked around” the idea of hiring Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis Jr. for their OC opening.

Leonard mentions Weis’ name has come up a lot during interviews around the league as potential candidates have pitched their staff. Weis worked with Giants QB Jaxson Dart during his time with the Rebels.

Weis, 32, started his coaching career in 2011 with Florida as an offensive quality control coach. He moved on to team manager with Kansas from 2012 to 2014 before getting an offensive assistant role with Alabama for 2015 and 2016.

The Falcons hired Weis as an offensive assistant for the 2017 season, and was later hired by Lane Kiffin as the OC and QB coach for FAU from 2018 to 2019. He was then hired by South Florida in the same role for 2020 and 2021, and re-joined Kiffin with Ole Miss in the same role, where he served from 2022 to 2025.

Weis is currently expected to follow Kiffin to LSU as his OC on the staff for the 2026 season.