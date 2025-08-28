The Philadelphia Eagles hosted three players for visits this week, including RB Audric Estime, WR Cornelius Johnson, and CB Ambry Thomas, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Of this group, Philadelphia signed Estime to their practice squad.

Thomas, 25, was a one-year starter at Michigan and third-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The 49ers drafted Thomas with pick No. 102 in the third round.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 million with a $840,618 million signing bonus included.

He broke his forearm back in August and has been sidelined since due to the injury. San Francisco waived him from injured reserve and Thomas finished out the year on Minnesota’s practice squad. The Vikings re-signed him to a futures deal in January but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 43 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery, an interception, and seven pass defenses.