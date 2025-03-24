Eagles Hosted Veteran OT Kendall Lamm For Visit

The Philadelphia Eagles brought in free agent OT Kendall Lamm for a visit on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Lamm, 32, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market when he agreed to a two-year contract worth over $7 million with the Browns in 2019.

Lamm signed with the Titans on another two-year deal worth about $8.5 million in 2021 but was released after a year and signed by the Lions. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

The Dolphins signed him to their practice squad in November and he bounced on and off their taxi squad. Miami re-signed Lamm to one-year contracts each of the last two seasons.

In 2024, Lamm appeared in all 15 games for the Dolphins and made seven starts.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.