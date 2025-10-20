Eagles Hosted WR Danny Gray For Visit

Per the wire, the Eagles hosted WR Danny Gray for a visit, having let him go back in July during the offseason.

Gray, 26, transferred from Blinn Junior College to SMU and was first-team All-AAC his final season. The 49ers selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5,044,904 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of &849,020 when the 49ers waived him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Eagles on the practice squad.

In 2022, Gray appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught one pass on seven targets for 10 yards. He also rushed once for nine yards.