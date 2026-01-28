Eagles Hosting Packers QBs Coach Sean Mannion For Second OC Interview

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles are interviewing Packers QBs Coach Sean Mannion for their offensive coordinator job for the second time on Wednesday.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Eagles’ OC opening:

Former Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Falcons OC Zac Robinson (Buccaneers)

LSU OC Charlie Weis Jr (Withdrawn)

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins Pass Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik (Dolphins)

Former Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Bears OC Declan Doyle (Withdrawn)

Former Dolphins OC Frank Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers QB coach Sean Mannion (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Requested)

Mannion, 33, was drafted in the third round by the Rams back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and later signed a one-year deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent.

Mannion re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2020 season, but did not appear in a game. He caught on briefly with the Seahawks during camp in 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason.

The Vikings re-signed Mannion to their practice squad but promoted him to the active roster. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He then re-signed to the practice squad but was cut loose before another stint with the Seahawks on their practice squad.

For his career, Mannion appeared in 14 games for the Rams and Vikings, making three starts. He completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 573 yards to go along with one touchdown and three interceptions.

He retired and joined the Packers’ coaching staff as an offensive assistant in 2024 before being promoted to QBs coach ahead of the 2025 season.