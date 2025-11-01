Eagles Inquired About Jets EDGE Jermaine Johnson

Dianna Russini reports that the Eagles have asked the Jets about the availability of pass rusher Jermaine Johnson.

Russini adds that it makes sense given that former Jets GM Joe Douglas, who drafted Johnson during his tenure, is now with the Eagles as a senior personnel director.

The Jets have a high asking price for Johnson and want a second-round pick or better in return for the former first-round pick.

Johnson told Rich Cimini of ESPN that he doesn’t expect to get traded ahead of the upcoming deadline.

“I’m definitely wanted here, and I want to stay here,” Johnson said. “That’s been understood. Hence the tweet.”

Several teams are in the market for a pass rusher, and Johnson could net the Jets a decent return. However, it sounds like he’s part of their plans moving forward.

Johnson, 26, transferred from Georgia to Florida State for the 2021 college football season and had a breakout season that vaulted him into the first-round conversation. The Jets traded up and used the No. 26 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $13,087,423 rookie contract that was fully guaranteed and included a $6.7 million signing bonus when the Jets picked up Johnson’s fifth-year option worth $13,411,000 for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in four games for the Jets and recorded 16 total tackles, one sack and one pass deflection.

We will have more on Johnson as the news becomes available.