Eagles Interview Dolphins OC Frank Smith For OC Opening

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Eagles interviewed former Dolphins OC Frank Smith for their OC opening.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Eagles’ OC vacancy:

Former Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Falcons OC Zac Robinson (Buccaneers)

Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis Jr (Expected)

(Expected) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles Pass Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik (Dolphins)

Former Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Bears OC Declan Doyle (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins OC Frank Smith (Interviewed)

Smith, 44, began his coaching career at Miami (Ohio) as a graduate assistant back in 2004. He later spent four years at Baylor before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Saints.

Smith had stints with the Bears and Raiders before the Chargers hired him as their run game coordinator/OL coach in 2021. He left to take the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator job in 2022.

In 2025, the Dolphins’ offense ranked 25th in points, 26th in total yards, 13th in rushing yards and 25th in passing yards.