Eagles Interviewed Panther OC Joe Brady

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles interviewed Panthers OC Joe Brady for their head coaching vacancy.

Brady has been a hot name on the head coaching circuit this offseason, as he turned in solid work with Carolina despite being without star RB Christian McCaffrey for most of the season.

Brady has also drawn interest from the Chargers, Falcons, Jets and Texans for their vacancies.

Brady, 31, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator.

In 2020, the Panthers were No. 21 in total yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 21 in rushing yards and No. 18 in passing yards.

