Eagles Interviewing Falcons OC Zac Robinson For Same Role

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles are interviewing Falcons OC Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator vacancy on Friday.

This marks Robinson’s third interview for an OC job after meeting with the Lions and Buccaneers over the past week.

Robinson, 38, is a former quarterback for the Bengals from 2011-2013 and also had brief stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Lions.

His coaching career began as the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019. He also served as the assistant receivers coach before Los Angeles promoted him to quarterbacks coach in 2022.

From there, the Falcons hired Robinson to be their offensive coordinator under new HC Raheem Morris‘s staff.

In 2025, the Falcons’ offense ranks No. 14 in total offense, No. 24 in scoring, No. 8 in rushing and No. 19 in passing.