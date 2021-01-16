Eagles Interviewing Josh McDaniels For HC Job

According to Adam Caplan, the Eagles are scheduled to interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels for their head coaching job.

The full list of interviews for the Eagles includes:

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (Interviewed) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Scheduled) Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (Requested) Patriots LBs Coach Jerod Mayo (Interviewed)) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed) Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (Scheduled) Eagles assistant HC/RBs coach Duce Staley (Interviewed) Patriots OC Josh McDaniels (Scheduled)

McDaniels is a common name to come up in the coaching carrousel each offseason. This is the first reported interview for him in 2021.

McDaniels, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots as a personnel assistant back in 2001. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in New England before he departed for the Broncos head-coaching job in 2009.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go very well for McDaniels with the Broncos and he was fired during his second year with the team. After a brief stint with the Rams as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, McDaniels returned to the Patriots and has been running their offense ever since.

McDaniels agreed to become the head coach of the Colts a few years ago before later backing out of the agreement to remain in New England.

He also drew interest last offseason from the Browns, Panthers, and Giants, but elected to stay with the Patriots.

In 2020, the Patriots’ offense ranked No. 27 in total yards, No. 27 in points scored, No. 4 in rushing yards, and No. 30 in passing yards.