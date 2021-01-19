Eagles Interviewing Saints DC Dennis Allen Wednesday

According to Jason La Canfora, the Eagles have an interview scheduled with Saints DC Dennis Allen on Wednesday regarding their head coaching vacancy.

Allen is the latest reported addition to what’s turning into a lengthy candidate list for Philadelphia.

The full list includes:

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (Interviewed, hired by Jets)

(Interviewed, hired by Jets) Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LBs Coach Jerod Mayo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles assistant HC/RBs coach Duce Staley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Interviewed, hired by Falcons)

(Interviewed, hired by Falcons) Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel (Requested)

(Requested) Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen (Scheduled)

Allen, 48, began his coaching career at Texans A&M as a graduate assistant back in 1996. He took his first NFL coaching position with the Falcons as their defensive quality control coordinator in 2002 before working for the Saints and Broncos.

The Raiders hired Allen as their head coach in 2012 and he spent three years in the position before he was fired. Allen returned to the Saints in 2015 and was promoted to defensive coordinator later that season.

In 2020, the Saints’ defense ranked No. 4 in yards allowed per game, No. 5 in points allowed, No. 4 in rushing yards allowed per game and No. 5 in passing yards allowed per game.

We’ll have more on the Eagles coaching search as the news is available.