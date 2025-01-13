Eagles LB Nakobe Dean Suffers Torn Patellar Tendon, Out For Season

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Eagles LB Nakobe Dean suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee in the Wild Card round.

Rapoport adds Dean will miss the rest of the playoffs and could miss the beginning of the 2025 season to recover.

Dean, 24, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was a unanimous All-American selection, earned first-team All-SEC honors and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2021.

The Eagles selected Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $5,186,894 including a signing bonus of $952,286.

In 2024, Dean appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 128 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, one interception and four pass deflections.