Eagles Place LB Nakobe Dean On PUP List Among Other Moves

Eagles GM Howie Roseman says that LB Nakobe Dean will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, according to Jeff McLane.

The team later made the move official, along with signing DT Joe Evans and waiving G Marcus Tate with an injury designation.

Dean, 24, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was a unanimous All-American selection, earned first-team All-SEC honors, and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2021.

The Eagles selected Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $5,186,894, including a signing bonus of $952,286.

In 2024, Dean appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 128 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, one interception and four pass deflections.

We will have more on Dean as it becomes available.