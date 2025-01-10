Eagles Make Three Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed T/G Brett Toth from the practice squad to the active roster, signed WR Joe Ngata to the practice squad, and placed OL Jack Driscoll on injured reserve.

We have signed T/G Brett Toth to the active roster, signed WR Joe Ngata to the Practice Squad, and placed OL Jack Driscoll on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/Zrueb5j2rQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 10, 2025

Driscoll, 27, was drafted in the fourth round out of Auburn by the Eagles in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.789 million rookie deal that included a $494,400 signing bonus.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time when he signed with the Dolphins but was among their final roster cuts. He signed with the Eagles, once again, back in September.

In 2024, Driscoll appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and started once.