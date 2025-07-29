Eagles Make Two Moves, Cut WR Danny Gray

The Philadelphia Eagles have waived WR Danny Gray with an injury designation, per the NFL transaction wire.

It’s a tough break for Gray who had been making some standout plays in the early days of camp. He’ll revert to Philadelphia’s injured reserve if he clears waivers and most likely be cut with a settlement.

To take his place on the roster, the Eagles signed WR Ife Adeyi.

Gray, 26, transferred from Blinn Junior College to SMU and was first-team All-AAC his final season. The 49ers selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5,044,904 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of &849,020 when the 49ers waived him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Eagles on the practice squad.

In 2022, Gray appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught one pass on seven targets for 10 yards. He also rushed once for nine yards.