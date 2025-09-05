Eagles Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed WR Javon Baker to their practice squad and released OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland in a corresponding move.
Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Chance Campbell
- WR Elijah Cooks
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- CB Brandon Johnson
- OLB Patrick Johnson
- TE Cameron Latu
- QB Kyle McCord
- CB Parry Nickerson
- S Andre Sam
- S Marcus Epps
- WR Britain Covey
- OT Luke Felix Fualalo (International)
- WR Javon Baker
- RB Audric Estime
- DB Ambry Thomas
- DB Eli Ricks
Baker, 23, is a former fourth-round pick by the Patriots out of Central Florida. He was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2023.
He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $960,000 in 2025 when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason.
In 2024, Baker appeared in 11 games for the Patriots, recording one reception for 12 yards, to go along with three kickoff returns for 79 yards (26.3 YPR).
