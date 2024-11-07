Eagles Make Two Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed DE Tarron Jackson.

In correspondence, the Eagles have released QB Will Grier.

Jackson, 26, was a sixth-round pick to the Eagles out of Coastal Carolina in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie deal but was waived coming out of training camp in 2022.

He re-signed to the practice squad shortly after and signed a futures contract with Philadelphia in 2023 and 2024. Jackson was released after training camp this season and had a brief stint with Carolina’s practice squad before being released in October.

In 2024, Jackson has appeared in three games for the Panthers.