Eagles Make Two Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed WR Ife Adeyi and waived WR Danny Gray with an injury designation in a corresponding roster move.

We’ve signed WR Ife Adeyi and waived/injured WR Danny Gray. pic.twitter.com/B1AQXxb0AU — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 29, 2025

Gray will revert to injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Adeyi played six years at Sam Houston State. He earned All-WAC second team honors in 2021 and All-Southland Conference second team honors in 2020.

The Eagles signed him to his first NFL contract in June but cut him a couple of days later.

During his college career, Adeyi appeared in 54 games and recorded 164 receptions for 2,312 yards (14.1 YPC) and 19 touchdowns, to go along with 36 rushing attempts for 306 yards (8.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.