Eagles OC Kellen Moore Interviewing With Cowboys & Jaguars Friday

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Eagles OC Kellen Moore will interview with the Cowboys and Jaguars on Friday.

There has been buzz about Moore being the name to watch for the Cowboys, considering that he played and coached in Dallas. He also has a relationship with QB Dak Prescott so replacing Mike McCarthy with Moore would be about as seamless as the team could expect.

Moore, 36, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position through a coaching change.

However, he and HC Mike McCarthy later elected to mutually part ways and the Chargers hired Moore as offensive coordinator in 2023. Moore joined the Eagles as an offensive coordinator when the Chargers hired HC Jim Harbaugh before the 2024 season.

In 2024, the Eagles ranked No. 7 in points per game, No. 8 in yards per game, No. 29 in passing yards and No. 2 in rushing yards.