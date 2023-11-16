Eagles Officially Place LB Nakobe Dean On Injured Reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles announced LB Nakobe Dean has been placed on injured reserve.

This is Dean’s second time on IR this season after spraining his Lisfranc and undergoing surgery. He’s still eligible to return when healthy after missing at least four games.

Dean, 22, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was a unanimous All-American selection, earned first-team All-SEC honors, and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2021.

The Eagles selected Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $5,186,894 including a signing bonus of $952,286.

In 2023, Dean has appeared in five game for the Eagles and recorded 30 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two tackles for loss.