Eagles Officially Rule Out Seven Players For Week 13

The Philadelphia Eagles officially listed the following players as inactive for Friday’s game against the Bears: OT Lane Johnson (foot), OLB Joshua Uche, QB Sam Howell (emergency), CB Mac McWilliams, RB A.J. Dillion, WR Xavier Gipson (shoulder), and DT Ty Robinson.

It marks the first game for Uche to miss this season.

Uche, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020 out of Michigan. He played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $5,389,336 with a signing bonus of $1,479,517 with New England.

Uche was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2024 when he returned to the Patriots on a one-year deal.

The Chiefs acquired Uche in October 2024 for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Philadelphia signed him to a one-year deal in March.