Eagles Officially Sign DT Marvin Wilson To PS, Release S Grayland Arnold

The Philadelphia Eagles officially signed DT Marvin Wilson to their practice squad and released S Grayland Arnold from the unit.
Here’s the Eagles updated practice squad:
- T Kayode Awosika
- T Le’Raven Clark
- WR John Hightower
- RB Jordan Howard
- RB Jason Huntley
- DB Michael Jacquet
- DB Craig James
- DE Matt Leo (International)
- G Iosua Opeta
- C Ross Pierschbacher
- DB Elijah Riley
- LB JaCoby Stevens
- DT Raequan Williams
- WR KeeSean Johnson
- TE Nick Eubanks
- WR Travis Fulgham
- DT Marvin Wilson
Wilson, 22, was a three-year starter at Florida State and a Second Team All-ACC as a senior. He signed with the Browns after going undrafted in 2021 but was waived coming out of the preseason.
During his four-year career at Florida State, Wilson totaled 109 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery, and five pass deflections over the course of 34 games.
