Eagles Officially Sign DT Marvin Wilson To PS, Release S Grayland Arnold

The Philadelphia Eagles officially signed DT Marvin Wilson to their practice squad and released S Grayland Arnold from the unit.

Wilson, 22, was a three-year starter at Florida State and a Second Team All-ACC as a senior. He signed with the Browns after going undrafted in 2021 but was waived coming out of the preseason.

During his four-year career at Florida State, Wilson totaled 109 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery, and five pass deflections over the course of 34 games.