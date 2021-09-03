Eagles Officially Sign DT Marvin Wilson To PS, Release S Grayland Arnold

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Philadelphia Eagles officially signed DT Marvin Wilson to their practice squad and released S Grayland Arnold from the unit. 

Eagles helmets

Here’s the Eagles updated practice squad:

  1. T Kayode Awosika
  2. T Le’Raven Clark
  3. WR John Hightower
  4. RB Jordan Howard
  5. RB Jason Huntley
  6. DB Michael Jacquet
  7. DB Craig James
  8. DE Matt Leo (International)
  9. G Iosua Opeta
  10. C Ross Pierschbacher
  11. DB Elijah Riley
  12. LB JaCoby Stevens
  13. DT Raequan Williams
  14. WR KeeSean Johnson
  15. TE Nick Eubanks
  16. WR Travis Fulgham
  17. DT Marvin Wilson

Wilson, 22, was a three-year starter at Florida State and a Second Team All-ACC as a senior. He signed with the Browns after going undrafted in 2021 but was waived coming out of the preseason. 

During his four-year career at Florida State, Wilson totaled 109 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery, and five pass deflections over the course of 34 games. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply