Eagles Officially Sign Nine Undrafted Free Agents

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that they’ve signed nine undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- CB Mekhi Garner
- WR Jadon Haselwood
- WR Joseph Ngata
- T Chim Okorafor
- T Trevor Reid
- CB Eli Ricks
- TE Brady Russell
- LB Ben VanSumeren
- P Ty Zentner
Ngata, 22, was a former four-star recruit who battled injury during his time at Clemson. He wound up going undrafted last week.
During his four seasons at Clemson, Ngata appeared in 45 games and made 25 starts at receiver. In total, he caught 88 passes for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns.
