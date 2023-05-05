Eagles Officially Sign Nine Undrafted Free Agents

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that they’ve signed nine undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

CB Mekhi Garner WR Jadon Haselwood WR Joseph Ngata T Chim Okorafor T Trevor Reid CB Eli Ricks TE Brady Russell LB Ben VanSumeren P Ty Zentner

Ngata, 22, was a former four-star recruit who battled injury during his time at Clemson. He wound up going undrafted last week.

During his four seasons at Clemson, Ngata appeared in 45 games and made 25 starts at receiver. In total, he caught 88 passes for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns.