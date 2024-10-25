Eagles Place DT Byron Young On IR

The Philadelphia Eagles have placed DT Byron Young on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, per the transaction wire.

Young, 23, was named Second-team All-SEC in 2022 for the Crimson Tide. The Raiders selected him with the No. 70 pick in the third round of the 2023 draft.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $5,668,710 rookie contract when he was cut loose by Las Vegas coming out of training camp. The Eagles went on to claim Young shortly after.

During his four years at Alabama, Young appeared in 45 games and recorded 130 tackles, seven and a half sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

In 2023, Young appeared in six games for the Raiders and recorded four tackles.