Eagles Place G Sua Opeta On COVID-19/Reserve List

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have placed G Sua Opeta on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Roster Move: Eagles have placed G Sua Opeta on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/pA05mtNo0b — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 5, 2021

Opeta, 25, wound up going undrafted back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2019 season.

Since then, Opeta has been on and off of their roster.

In 2021, Opeta has appeared in two games for the Eagles.