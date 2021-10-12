Eagles Place TE Dallas Goedert On COVID-19 List

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday they have placed TE Dallas Goedert on the COVID-19 list.

Roster Move: Eagles have placed TE Dallas Goedert on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/xVJudGmY9P — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 12, 2021

This will probably knock him out for Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers, as he would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to be cleared to play.

Goedert, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He’s currently entering the fourth year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and stands to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season.

Goedert is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Goedert has appeared in five games for the Eagles and caught 15 of 19 targets for 216 yards and two touchdowns.