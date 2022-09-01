Eagles Re-Sign LB Davion Taylor To Practice Squad

By
Tony Williams
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they’ve signed LB Davion Taylor to their practice squad on Thursday. 

The team’s practice squad includes: 

  1. WR Devon Allen
  2. OL Kayode Awosika
  3. RB Kennedy Brooks
  4. WR Deon Cain
  5. S Andre Chachere
  6. OL Le’Raven Clark
  7. WR Britain Covey
  8. LB Christian Elliss
  9. CB Mario Goodrich
  10. S Anthony Harris
  11. DE Matt Leo
  12. QB Reid Sinnett
  13. TE Noah Togiai
  14. OL Cameron Tom
  15. DT Marvin Wilson
  16. RB La’Michael Perine
  17. LB Davion Taylor

Taylor, 23, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round out of Colorado in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4.313 million that included an $832,292 signing bonus. 

Taylor wound up being waived coming out of the preseason. 

In 2021, Taylor appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded 39 total tackles and two forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 68 linebacker out of 84 qualifying players. 

