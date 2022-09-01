Eagles Re-Sign LB Davion Taylor To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they’ve signed LB Davion Taylor to their practice squad on Thursday.

Taylor, 23, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round out of Colorado in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4.313 million that included an $832,292 signing bonus.

Taylor wound up being waived coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Taylor appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded 39 total tackles and two forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 68 linebacker out of 84 qualifying players.