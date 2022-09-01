Eagles Re-Sign LB Davion Taylor To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they’ve signed LB Davion Taylor to their practice squad on Thursday.
Eagles have signed LB Davion Taylor to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/60sivOrkfd
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 1, 2022
The team’s practice squad includes:
- WR Devon Allen
- OL Kayode Awosika
- RB Kennedy Brooks
- WR Deon Cain
- S Andre Chachere
- OL Le’Raven Clark
- WR Britain Covey
- LB Christian Elliss
- CB Mario Goodrich
- S Anthony Harris
- DE Matt Leo
- QB Reid Sinnett
- TE Noah Togiai
- OL Cameron Tom
- DT Marvin Wilson
- RB La’Michael Perine
- LB Davion Taylor
Taylor, 23, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round out of Colorado in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4.313 million that included an $832,292 signing bonus.
Taylor wound up being waived coming out of the preseason.
In 2021, Taylor appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded 39 total tackles and two forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 68 linebacker out of 84 qualifying players.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!