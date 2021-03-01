Eagles Tender Three ERFAs Including RB Boston Scott

Mike Kaye confirms the Eagles have tendered three exclusive rights free agents, including RB Boston Scott, WR Greg Ward and LB Alex Singleton.

Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald was the first to report the news.

Exclusive rights free agents are players with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expiring deal. They can be tendered with the league minimum based on their year of service and are not allowed to negotiate with other teams.

Scott, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New Orleans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Saints later signed Scott to their practice squad after clearing waivers and he was eventually signed to the Eagles’ active roster last year. Philadelphia cut him loose at the start of the regular season before re-signing him to their taxi squad. He was promoted to the roster later that season.

In 2020, Scott appeared in all 16 games for the Eagles and rushed 80 times for 374 yards and a touchdown, adding 25 receptions for 212 yards and another touchdown.

Ward, 25, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Houston, converting from quarterback to receiver. He was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts during his rookie season in 2017 and signed on with their practice squad.

Ward has bounced on and off the Eagles’ taxi squad before finally being promoted to the final roster at the end of the 2019 season and sticking through roster cuts the following training camp.

In 2020, Ward appeared in all 16 games for the Eagles and caught 53 passes for 419 yards and six touchdowns. He also recorded 134 punt return yards.

Singleton, 27, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State back in 2015. He had brief stints with the Seahawks, Patriots and Vikings before joining the Calgary Stampeders for the 2016 season.

The Eagles signed Singleton to a futures contract in 2019 before waiving him at the start of the season and re-signing him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster later that season.

In 2020, Singleton appeared in all 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 117 total tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception returned for a touchdown and one pass defense. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 32 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.