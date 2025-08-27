Eagles Re-Signing S Marcus Epps

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Eagles are re-signing veteran S Marcus Epps.

Epps, 29, was selected in the sixth round by the Vikings out of Wyoming in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Minnesota before being waived and claimed by the Eagles.

Epps played out the final year of his rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Raiders.

The Patriots signed Epps to a one-year deal worth up to $4.4 million this past March before cutting him loose this week.

In 2024, Epps appeared in three games for the Raiders and recorded 19 total tackles and two tackles for loss.