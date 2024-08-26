Eagles Release OL Max Scharping

According to Aaron Wilson, the Eagles have released veteran OL Max Scharping.

He’s got some experience and could draw interest later this week, either from another team or in a return to the Eagles’ practice squad.

It’s also worth pointing out as a veteran Scharping doesn’t have to go through waivers, so there could be a handshake agreement in place from Philadelphia to bring him back.

Scharping, 28, was drafted by the Texans in the second round out of Northern Illinois in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $5 million rookie deal that included $2.9 million guaranteed when the Texans waived him coming out of the preseason.

He was claimed by the Bengals and finished out the remainder of his deal. Cincinnati re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

Scharping played out his deal with Cincinnati and signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in 2024.

In 2023, Scharping appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals with no starts.