Eagles Releasing CB Avonte Maddox

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles will release CB Avonte Maddox.

However, Schefter says the Eagles are open to a reunion with Maddox if it makes sense down the road. They just didn’t want to pay his $7.5 million in 2024 compensation.

Cutting Maddox frees up just under $2 million in cap space and leaves $7.7 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.

Maddox, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles out of Pittsburgh back in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out a four-year, $3,085,914 rookie contract with the Eagles, that included a $625,914 signing bonus, $625,914 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $771,479.

Maddox later agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million extension that includes $13.3 million in guaranteed money and will keep him in Philadelphia through 2024.

In 2023, Maddox appeared in four games and recorded 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and two pass defenses.