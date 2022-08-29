Eagles Releasing S Jaquiski Tartt

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing veteran S Jaquiski Tartt on Monday as they work to get down to 53 players, according to Adam Caplan.

Some other reported roster cuts include:

DB Josh Blackwell OL Cameron Tom

Tartt, 30, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.037 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $13 million with San Francisco back in 2018.

Tartt re-signed on a one-year deal with the 49ers last year before joining the Eagles a few months ago.

In 2021, Tartt appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and recorded 65 tackles, no interceptions and one pass deflection.