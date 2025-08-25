Eagles Releasing Sixth-Round QB Kyle McCord

Jordan Schultz reports the Eagles are releasing sixth-round QB Kyle McCord.

Philadelphia also released QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson after acquiring QB Sam Howell from Minnesota.

McCord, 22, was a sixth-round pick to the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Syracuse. He signed a four-year, $4,461,232 rookie deal through 2028 and was set to make a base salary of $840k in 2025.

During his college career, McCord completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 8,555 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. He also recorded three rushing touchdowns.