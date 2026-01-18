Eagles Request Interview With Dolphins’ Bobby Slowik For Offensive Coordinator

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles have requested an interview with Dolphins senior passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for their offensive coordinator position.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Eagles’ offensive coordinator job:

Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Falcons OC Zac Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis Jr (Expected)

(Expected) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles Pass Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik (Requested)

Slowik, 38, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021.

From there, the Texans hired Slowik as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. Houston gave Slowik a new contract following the 2023 season before firing him in 2025.

Slowik joined the Dolphins as their senior passing game coordinator last January.

In 2024, the Texans’ offense ranked No. 22 in total yards, No. 19 in total points, No. 15 in rushing yards and No. 21 in passing yards.