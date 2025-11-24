Eagles S Andrew Mukuba Needs Surgery For Broken Ankle

According to Jeremy Fowler, Eagles second-round S Andrew Mukuba needs surgery for a fracture in his ankle.

He adds this will put the rest of his season in jeopardy. Mike Garafolo says Mukuba will have to go on injured reserve and they’ll figure out later if he’ll be able to make it back at some point.

Mukuba quickly ascended into a starting role for the Eagles this year and has been solid, so this would be a blow to the defense.

Mukuba, 22, was a four-star recruit and the eighth-ranked safety in the 2021 recruiting class out of Austin, Texas. He committed to Clemson and transferred to Texas for his final season.

The Eagles used the No. 64 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Mukuba. He signed a four-year, $7,155,826 rookie contract with a $1,844,237 signing bonus.

In 2025, Mukuba appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and recorded 46 total tackles, two tackles for loss, half a sack, two interceptions and three pass deflections.