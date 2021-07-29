Eagles Sign DB Obi Melifonwu & WR Andre Patton

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles have signed DB Obi Melifonwu to the roster.

The Eagles have already confirmed the news and announced the signing of WR Andre Patton.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have signed S Obi Melifonwu and WR Andre Patton. pic.twitter.com/dKCef0KYGw — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 29, 2021

Melifonwu, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $4.5 million contract when the Raiders waived him.

The Patriots quickly signed Melifonwu to a contract and he finished out the year in New England. He had a brief stint on the Patriots’ practice squad and was re-signed to a futures deal for the 2020 season before being waived a few months later.

Melifonwu agreed to a futures contract with the 49ers this past January but was cut loose at the end of April. He also recently worked out for the Eagles back in May.

In 2018, Melifonwu appeared in seven games for the Raiders and Patriots and recorded seven tackles and no interceptions.

Patton, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Rutgers back in 2017. He later signed on with the Chargers but was waived coming out of the preseason his rookie year.

Patton was on and off of the Chargers’ practice squad before signing on with the Cardinals in 2020. He was later released and signed to the Cardinals practice squad before the Dolphins added him to their taxi squad last year.

In 2019, Patton appeared in 13 games and recorded six receptions for 56 yards receiving (9.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.