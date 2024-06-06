Eagles Sign First-Round CB Quinyon Mitchell, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Eagles announced they signed first-round CB Quinyon Mitchell to a rookie contract.

Philadelphia has now signed all of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Quinyon Mitchell CB Signed 2 Cooper DeJean CB Signed 3 Jalyx Hunt DE Signed 4 Will Shipley RB Signed 5 Ainias Smith WR Signed 5 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB Signed 5 Trevor Keegan OG Signed 6 Johnny Wilson WR Signed 6 Dylan McMahon OG Signed

Mitchell, 22, was named second-team All-American in 2023 and was first-team All-MAC in both 2022 and 2023. The Eagles selected him with the No. 22 pick in the 2024 draft.

The No. 22 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $14,536,916 contract that includes a $7,392,302 signing bonus and will carry a $2,643,076 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former Texans CB Steven Nelson.

For his career, he appeared in 43 games for Toledo and recorded 93 total tackles, one sack, six interceptions, and 45 passes defended.