Eagles Sign Fourth-Round DT Ty Robinson

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed DT Ty Robinson to a four-year rookie contract on Thursday.

We've signed DT Ty Robinson. pic.twitter.com/1yqufxoDvA — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 15, 2025

Philadelphia now has three remaining unsigned picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 31 Jihaad Campbell LB 2 64 Andrew Mukuba S 4 111 Ty Robinson DT Signed 5 145 Mac McWilliams CB Signed 5 161 Smael Mondon Jr. LB Signed 5 168 Drew Kendall C Signed 6 181 Kyle McCord QB Signed 6 191 Myles Hinton OT Signed 6 207 Cameron Williams OT 6 209 Antwaun Powell-Ryland EDGE Signed

Robinson, 23, was a five-year starter at Nebraska. He earned Third-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024 after leading the team in sacks and tackles for loss.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,235,668 rookie contract including a $1,035,668 signing bonus.

During his college career, Robinson appeared in 60 games and started 47 times, recording 134 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one forced fumble, and 12 pass defenses.