Eagles Sign Fourth-Round DT Ty Robinson

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed DT Ty Robinson to a four-year rookie contract on Thursday.
Philadelphia now has three remaining unsigned picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|31
|Jihaad Campbell
|LB
|2
|64
|Andrew Mukuba
|S
|4
|111
|Ty Robinson
|DT
|Signed
|5
|145
|Mac McWilliams
|CB
|Signed
|5
|161
|Smael Mondon Jr.
|LB
|Signed
|5
|168
|Drew Kendall
|C
|Signed
|6
|181
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|Signed
|6
|191
|Myles Hinton
|OT
|Signed
|6
|207
|Cameron Williams
|OT
|6
|209
|Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|EDGE
|Signed
Robinson, 23, was a five-year starter at Nebraska. He earned Third-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024 after leading the team in sacks and tackles for loss.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,235,668 rookie contract including a $1,035,668 signing bonus.
During his college career, Robinson appeared in 60 games and started 47 times, recording 134 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one forced fumble, and 12 pass defenses.
