Eagles Sign KR/PR Avery Williams To One-Year Deal

According to Dianna Russini, the Eagles are signing running back and return specialist Avery Williams to a one-year deal on Friday.

Williams, 26, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Boise State in the 2021 NFL Draft. Atlanta converted from cornerback to running back.

He finished a four-year rookie deal worth $3,720,150 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2024, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 22 rushing attempts for 109 yards (5.0 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 13 receptions for 61 yards (4.7 YPC). He also returned 20 punts for 185 yards (9.3 YPR) and 15 kickoffs for 408 yards (27.2 YPR).