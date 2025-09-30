Eagles Sign LS Cal Adomitis, Place Charley Hughlett On IR

Tom Pelissero reports that the Eagles have signed LS Cal Adomitis to their roster and placed veteran LS Charley Hughlett on injured reserve.

Adomitis, 27, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh back in May of 2022. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with their practice squad.

Cincinnati promoted him, and he finished the season on their active roster. The Bengals have re-signed him to three consecutive one-year deals.

He did not make the roster for 2025 and is now catching on with the Eagles as an injury replacement.

In 2024, Adomitis appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals as their long snapper. He also recorded three tackles on special teams.