Eagles Sign S Caden Sterns

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed S Caden Sterns to the roster.

We have signed S Caden Sterns and have released LB Shaq Quarterman. pic.twitter.com/KNcCinR8C0 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 11, 2024

To free room, the team cut LB Shaquille Quarterman.

Sterns has bounced around a bit since being cut by the Broncos last week. Eagles DC Vic Fangio coached Sterns during his rookie year in Denver and Philadelphia could use some depth at safety.

However, Sterns has played just six games over the past two years.

Sterns, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas. Sterns was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn patellar tendon in Week 1 of the 2023 season and missed the remainder of the season.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,810,588 rookie contract that included a $330,588 signing bonus when the Broncos waived him during camp. He was claimed by the Panthers but waived with a failed physical designation.

In 2022, Sterns appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded 21 total tackles, two interceptions and four pass deflections.