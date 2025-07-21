Eagles Sign Second-Round S Andrew Mukuba, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed second-round S Andrew Mukuba to a rookie contract, the team announced.

He’s the final member of their class to sign and one of the final rookies leaguewide to ink their CBA-slotted contract.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 31 Jihaad Campbell LB Signed 2 64 Andrew Mukuba S Signed 4 111 Ty Robinson DT Signed 5 145 Mac McWilliams CB Signed 5 161 Smael Mondon Jr. LB Signed 5 168 Drew Kendall C Signed 6 181 Kyle McCord QB Signed 6 191 Myles Hinton OT Signed 6 207 Cameron Williams OT Signed 6 209 Antwaun Powell-Ryland EDGE Signed

Mukuba, 22, was a four-star recruit and the eighth-ranked safety in the 2021 recruiting class out of Austin, Texas. He committed to Clemson and transferred to Texas for his final season.

Mukuba earned Third-Team All-SEC honors in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 7 safety with a third to fourth round grade.

The Eagles used the No. 64 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Mukuba. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,155,826 contract with a $1,844,237 signing bonus.

In his four-year college career, Mukuba appeared in 50 games and made 43 starts. He recorded 212 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, 28 passes defended and six interceptions.