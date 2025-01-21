Eagles Sign TE Cameron Latu To Futures Deal, Release WR Elijah Cooks

The Philadelphia Eagles officially signed TE Cameron Latu to a futures contract for the 2025 season and released WR Elijah Cooks from their practice squad.

Latu, 24, is a former third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract when San Francisco cut him loose this week as they worked down to the 53-man limit.

Latu later signed on to the Browns’ practice squad where he remained for most of the season.

During his college career, Latu recorded 56 receptions for 787 yards (14.1 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.