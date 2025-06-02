Eagles Sign UDFA G Marcus Tate

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed undrafted rookie OL Marcus Tate to the roster.

We’ve signed OL Marcus Tate. pic.twitter.com/YbEbGVkT0L — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 2, 2025

He tried out for the team at rookie minicamp.

Tate, 6-5 and 314 pounds, was a four-year starter at Clemson. He earned honorable mention All-ACC his sophomore year and second-team All-ACC his senior year in 2024.

He was not selected during the 2025 NFL Draft.

During his four-year college career, Tate appeared in 42 games with 37 starts at left guard.