Eagles Sign UDFA G Marcus Tate

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed undrafted rookie OL Marcus Tate to the roster. 

He tried out for the team at rookie minicamp. 

Tate, 6-5 and 314 pounds, was a four-year starter at Clemson. He earned honorable mention All-ACC his sophomore year and second-team All-ACC his senior year in 2024. 

He was not selected during the 2025 NFL Draft. 

During his four-year college career, Tate appeared in 42 games with 37 starts at left guard. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply