Eagles Sign UDFA WR Ife Adeyi

The Philadelphia Eagles officially signed undrafted WR Ife Adeyi to a contract on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

This marks Adeyi’s first opportunity on an NFL team after trying out for the Commanders last month.

Adeyi played six years at Sam Houston State. He earned All-WAC second team honors in 2021 and All-Southland Conference second team honors in 2020.

During his college career, Adeyi appeared in 54 games and recorded 164 receptions for 2,312 yards (14.1 YPC) and 19 touchdowns, to go along with 36 rushing attempts for 306 yards (8.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.