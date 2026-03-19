Eagles Signed RB Dameon Pierce

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed RB Dameon Pierce to a one-year deal.

We’ve agreed to terms on a one-year deal with RB Dameon Pierce.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/IDwf7YimXz — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 19, 2026

He’ll compete for a role in the backfield as a depth player. The former Texans starter finished out last season on the Eagles’ practice squad.

Pierce, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Texans out of Florida in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his $4,475,432 rookie contract that had an average annual value of $1,118,858 when the Texans opted to waive him.

He caught on with the Chiefs on the practice squad to finish out the season.

In 2025, Pierce appeared in four games for the Texans and rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries (2.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.